Hazardous incident prompts shelter-in-place order in Fremont

A shelter-in-place order was issued in Fremont due to a hazardous incident, police said.

The order went into effect at 11:45 a.m. Friday for the area north of South Grimmer Boulevard, east of Grimmer Boulevard, south of Automall Parkway, and west of Fremont Boulevard, according to police.

Residents and the public were expected to shelter in place until 1 p.m.

Aerial coverage from NBC Bay Area's SkyRanger showed emergency crews responding to the Arctic Glacier Premium Ice facility located at 43960 Fremont Boulevard. Crews in hazmat suits appeared to be working to fix a pipe at one of the buildings on the property, aerial coverage showed.

White smoke could be seen exiting a building in the area crews were responding to.

No other information was immediately available.

