Friday Marks 25th Day of Unhealthy Air in the Bay Area

A Spare the Air Alert remains in place in the Bay Area Friday thus marking the 25th consecutive day of unhealthy air in the region.

Thick smoke from the wildfires continues to spread painting the skies an orange, yellow, eerie tone and prompting the ban of burning wood and other solid fuels.

Bad air (unhealthy to very unhealthy) from wildfire smoke is choking the Bay Area once again. A record run of @SpareTheAir alerts likely to be extended by the @AirDistrict https://t.co/1cfRgBqIXd pic.twitter.com/WbIEyJ1Umn — Stephen Ellison (@sj_ellison) September 11, 2020

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District advised smoke would come down to ground level, making the air a lot more dangerous for people to breathe in.

The District encourages people to stay indoors when they smell smoke, and to keep their air systems on recirculate mode.

PHOTOS: Bay Area Sky Turns Orange and Yellow As Smoke Blankets Region

Recommendations to stay indoors has affected several Bay Area businesses that had reopened outdoor services in the middle of the pandemic.

9/11 8 AM UPDATE: Air Quality is currently PURPLE- Very Unhealthy. Children and people with respiratory diseases should avoid all physical activity outdoors. If you do go outside, make sure to wear a mask & keep physical distance. https://t.co/KEPzIeJQ7r pic.twitter.com/8ULGr46Jz6 — San Francisco Department of Emergency Management😷 (@SF_emergency) September 11, 2020

"I need them to be healthy," said Patricia Gums from Curio Restaurant in San Francisco explaining she asked her employees to stay home.

"Who wants to come to work like this? No one does," she said. "Its very stressful. Specially, you know, in a pandemic."

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency released a map showing how much of the Bay Area is blanketed by smoke. Bad air quality is blanketing the entire state of California. You can see the interactive map, here.

Poor air quality may affect people both physically and mentally, and experts advise to work out or do yoga indoors as well as journaling feelings encompassing the current situation.