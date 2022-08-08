monkeypox

Frontline Workers at SF Monkeypox Clinics See Similarities to COVID Beginnings

On the frontlines in the fight against monkeypox, community clinics across the Bay Area are testing, vaccinating and doing what they can before the window to end the outbreak closes.

One clinic in San Francisco, Carbon Health, says the monkeypox battle is very similar to what it saw two years ago with COVID-19.

"The volume of testing that we are doing and the number of people who are coming back positive for monkeypox, that's been increasing steadily," Carbon Health's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sujal Mandavia said. "In fact, over the last week, it almost doubled."

monkeypoxSan Franciscomonkeypox clinics
