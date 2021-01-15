coronavirus

Frustration Builds Over Getting COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments

By Damian Trujillo

NBC Universal, Inc.

Frustration is mounting over the disconnect between who the state says can get a COVID-19 vaccine and who can actually get an appointment.

In one of the South Bay zip codes hit hardest by COVID-19, some people are getting a vaccine, while others have no idea when it will be their turn.

The Gonzales family was celebrating Friday. The couple will get vaccinated on Monday.

"It felt like I had just won the lotto," Gracie Gonzales said.

coronavirus 5 hours ago

Biden: We'll ‘Manage the Hell' Out of Feds' COVID Response

coronavirus 5 hours ago

SF to Open 3 Large COVID-19 Vaccination Sites, Unveil Vaccine Notification System

Kaiser is starting to open appointments for people 65 and older, but there are reports of people having to wait more than two hours on hold before they could actually make an appointment.

"There's just not a lot of communication out there yet as to how or what the process is to be able to get the vaccine," Gonzales said.

Eunice Harms waited almost three hours on hold, but her wait only led to disappointment. She was told she couldn't get an appointment.

"She did explain they have high demand, maybe limited staff, and said call back on Monday. I said, 'Well, how do I know if on Monday you’re going to have appointments or not and I have to wait another two-and-a-half, three hours?'" Harms said.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCOVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment California Live
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us