Frustration Builds Over Getting COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments

Frustration is mounting over the disconnect between who the state says can get a COVID-19 vaccine and who can actually get an appointment.

In one of the South Bay zip codes hit hardest by COVID-19, some people are getting a vaccine, while others have no idea when it will be their turn.

The Gonzales family was celebrating Friday. The couple will get vaccinated on Monday.

"It felt like I had just won the lotto," Gracie Gonzales said.

Kaiser is starting to open appointments for people 65 and older, but there are reports of people having to wait more than two hours on hold before they could actually make an appointment.

"There's just not a lot of communication out there yet as to how or what the process is to be able to get the vaccine," Gonzales said.

Eunice Harms waited almost three hours on hold, but her wait only led to disappointment. She was told she couldn't get an appointment.

"She did explain they have high demand, maybe limited staff, and said call back on Monday. I said, 'Well, how do I know if on Monday you’re going to have appointments or not and I have to wait another two-and-a-half, three hours?'" Harms said.