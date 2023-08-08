South San Francisco

Genentech to pay penalties over hazardous waste violations, EPA says

EPA inspectors identified the violations while inspecting its South San Francisco facility in 2021

By Cameron Lallana

Genentech
The South San Francisco-based biotech company Genentech will pay penalties over 2021 hazardous waste violations, the Environmental Protection Agency announced Tuesday. 

The EPA said its settlement with the company amounted to $158,208 in civil penalties for those violations, which happened in three places at its South San Francisco facility. 

EPA inspectors identified those violations while at the facility in August 2021, finding that Genentech was storing waste without a permit while also failing to comply with requirements for hazardous waste storage and monitoring. 

“When a company fails to comply…that company puts workers and communities at risk of harmful exposures,” said the EPA’s Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator Martha Guzman in an online statement. “EPA is committed to enforce the laws that keep people safe.”

