Crews continue to investigate hazardous materials found in San Pablo shed

Contra Costa County Fire Protection District crews worked until late Wednesday night and started again early Thursday morning processing hazardous materials found in a San Pablo backyard shed that resulted in the evacuation of hundreds of residents.

Hazardous materials and bomb squads were on scene at the home in the 900 block of Stanton Avenue until midnight and again at 5 a.m. Thursday.

Residents living within a six-block radius of the home where the hazardous materials were discovered were evacuated Wednesday. Fire district spokesman Chris Toler said that the evacuation order is still in place Thursday morning.

"There were pretty large amounts, all in containers that were not suitable to be housed in a residential dwelling," said Toler.

Toler said that the fire district had discovered several types of hazardous materials at the home, and that some of the chemicals are light-sensitive, water-reactive and motion-sensitive.

Authorities said they were alerted to the presence of the chemicals when the homeowner's brother took the materials to a recycling center. The home's owner, a retired chemist and professor, passed away a few months ago and his brother was in the process of clearing the home when he discovered the chemicals.

The area evacuated is between Giant Road, Miner Avenue, 11th Street and Palmer Avenue. The Contra Costa Community College gym is open to evacuated residents, said Toler.