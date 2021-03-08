Ghost Ship Fire Defendant Sentenced, Avoids Anymore Jail Time

Derick Almena, the master tenant of the Ghost Ship warehouse where 36 people died in a 2016 fire, was sentenced Monday.

Almena previously pleaded guilty to 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter in exchange for a 12-year sentence. The judge in the case accepted the plea deal.

Due to good behavior and time served, Almena will not spend anymore time in custody.

He will spend another year and a half under house arrest, followed by three years of probation.

Judge Trina Thompson lists all the constraints caused by the pandemic (limited jury pool, travel ban for witnesses) for why she did not throw out the plea deal & start a 2nd trial. @nbcbayarea — Melissa Colorado (@melissacolorado) March 9, 2021

This is a developing story. Additional details to come.