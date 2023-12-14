Gilroy police investigate stolen packages incidents

Gilroy police are looking for two men who they say stole packages from the front porch of their victims’ homes.

On Dec. 6, Gilroy police say a DoorDash driver helped themselves to a box on a resident's porch, moments after delivering food nearby.

Another incident happened just days later in the Eagle Ridge area. It’s some of the cases police said they are investigating since the last week alone.

Gilroy resident Cecilia Lazaro said that some of her neighbors have been victims as well and that’s why she is taking action.

“When I see packages in front of my neighbors’ homes, I let them know, so they don’t have to go through that again,” she said.

Watsonville resident Georgina Talamantes told NBC Bay Area on Thursday that these kinds of crimes are very common in her neighborhood as well.

“About six months ago, the person that I bought it from told me that it was delivered to my door. I went out and looked and it wasn’t there because I work early hours. I come home late and so, the package was not there," she said. "I usually tell my family to look after a package, you know, if you see it by the door or you happen to be here before me, put it inside.”

Police didn’t give any more details about the suspects, but they want residents to call them if it happened to them.