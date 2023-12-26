Massive chains near Golden Gate Bridge entrance are going away. Here's why

Massive chains that line Marine Drive leading to Fort Point in San Francisco are being replaced.

The chains have become part of the scenery at one of the best spots to view the Golden Gate Bridge and form a guardrail heading to Fort Point. Crews last week started pulling the chains out and swapping in silvery rails to the disappointment of some visitors.

"I like the old chains better," said Sherry Coveney, a San Francisco resident. "They're all old and heavy and have so much history to them."

The large rusty chains have been loaded into massive bins to be hauled away. A construction crew on site said the chains will eventually be recycled.

The rest of the concrete stanchion and chains will be replaced near the end of January, so visitors should expect access to Fort Point to be affected when the project resumes early next week.

Some people who checked out the new rails like them more.

"I think it's pretty smart," said Joaquin Miller, a San Francisco resident. "Especially with all these rocks and stuff like that here. So, maybe less people will be going down on the rocks. It's probably a smart thing."

Now despite the historic look of the chains, they were actually installed in the 1990s, according to the National Park Service. Before that, there were wooden guardrails for several decades.

"They're not considered a historical part of Fort Point, so why not take them out and replace them with something safe," said Rich Sutton, a San Mateo resident. "Makes sense to me."