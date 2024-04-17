Golden Gate Bridge protest: San Francisco DA Brooke Jenkins asks for public's help to determine charges

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins is asking for the public's help to determine what charges should be filed against the 26 people who were arrested Monday during protests on the Golden Gate Bridge.

Jenkins said that she is considering false imprisonment charges for the drivers who spent hours trapped in gridlock during the demonstration.

The 26 people were released from the San Francisco jail Tuesday, pending further investigation.

Supporters had rallied most of the day calling for their release but quickly tried to block them from view by the media as soon as they saw the light of day.

During the protest, organizers shared videos of their efforts to bring traffic to a halt for as long as possible, including using participants who sat in parked cars. That cause a four-hour halt to the commute on the bridge and left drivers frozen in place.

That's why the California Highway Patrol has charged the protestors with false imprisonment and Jenkins had this request for bystanders who were stuck on the bridge.

"This is an active and open investigation. Anyone who was falsely imprisoned on the Golden Gate Bridge is urged on April 15th, 2024 is urged to contact the California Highway Patrol,” she said.

Legal analyst Steven Clark gave his thoughts on Jenkins’ comments Wednesday.

"Brooke Jenkins recognizes that there is a right to free speech, but at the same time you have to do that in a lawful way,” he said. “And I think that by saying she wants people to come forward, she want's community involvement in this prosecution."

Clark added Jenkins isn't just trying to respond to a frustrated public. Under California Marsy's Law, victims of crimes can be awarded damages by people who are convicted or plead to those crimes.

"So, if there is a conviction or another diversion agreement, Marsy's Law will be able to provide restitution to anyone who suffered economic loss as a result of those protests on the Golden Gate Bridge,” he said.

Following protests on the Bay Bridge during APEC last year, a plea deal required the 78 people who were arrested in that event to pay restitution.

But only one victim stepped forward to be part of that case. It's not yet clear how many people have contacted the California Highway Patrol about their losses from Monday’s protests.