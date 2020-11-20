Golden Gate Fields Closed After Virus Outbreak Affects 100 Workers: Report

Around 100 employees at Golden Gate Fields tested positive for COVID-19, and the Berkeley horse track has been closed since Nov. 13, according to a report in the LA Times.

The track will remain closed for the rest of November, and Golden Gate Fields officials say the venue has undergone a deep cleaning. Track managers are working with public health officials on continued testing of all employees.

Track officials say they have been following COVID-19 protocols since the start of the pandemic.

All employees who tested positive have gone into self-quarantine, and their cases are being overseen by the Berkeley Public Health Department, the track said. They will not be able to return to the venue until clearance is given by public health officials.

The 1,300 horses stabled at Golden Gate Fields continue to receive the daily care and exercise they require, the track said.