coronavirus

Golden Gate Fields Closed After Virus Outbreak Affects 100 Workers: Report

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Around 100 employees at Golden Gate Fields tested positive for COVID-19, and the Berkeley horse track has been closed since Nov. 13, according to a report in the LA Times.

The track will remain closed for the rest of November, and Golden Gate Fields officials say the venue has undergone a deep cleaning. Track managers are working with public health officials on continued testing of all employees.

Track officials say they have been following COVID-19 protocols since the start of the pandemic.

Local

Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office 34 mins ago

Santa Clara County Undersheriff Indicted By Grand Jury

49ers 1 hour ago

Wake Up, 49ers Faithful! You Now Have Your Own Peet's Coffee Blend

All employees who tested positive have gone into self-quarantine, and their cases are being overseen by the Berkeley Public Health Department, the track said. They will not be able to return to the venue until clearance is given by public health officials.

The 1,300 horses stabled at Golden Gate Fields continue to receive the daily care and exercise they require, the track said.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusBerkeleygolden gate fields
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us