Google Targeting Another New Village in Mountain View

By Stephen Ellison

Search giant Google is proposing to build a mini city within the city of Mountain View, much like the village it intends to raise near the Diridon Station in downtown San Jose.

The Mountain View-based company is proposing to replace a cluster of old commercial buildings and adjacent parking lots with a neighborhood of homes, offices, retail spaces, civic and event areas and open space, according to the Mercury News.

The project, dubbed Middelfield Park, would be located near the interchange of East Middlefield Road and Highway 237, which is currently covered by decades-old office buildings with sprawling parking lots and no homes.

Google wants to add more than 1,600 homes as well as 1.28 million to 1.33 million square feet of office space, 30,000 square feet of active uses and retail sites, 20,000 square feet of civic, event, and amenities spaces, and 12 acres of open space, the newspaper reported.

Work on Google's downtown San Jose transit village has been slowed due to the coronavirus emergency, but is is slowly moving forward, the city says.

