Roughly 10 to 20 greenhouses and some brush burned north of Morgan Hill Wednesday afternoon, Cal Fire said.

The blaze was located in the area of Hale and San Bruno avenues, according to Cal Fire.

It's unclear at this time what sparked the fire. An investigation is underway.

Forward progress has been stopped. Engines will remain at scene for the next 4 hours ensuring everything is fully extinguished. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. https://t.co/yoIViN5Tbx — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) June 1, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.