1 year later: Half Moon Bay community remembers mass shooting victims

Nearly one year after a gunman opened fire on his former co-workers in Half Moon Bay, killing seven and injuring one, the community came together Sunday to remember the victims.

The event started with a ceremony at 4 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Club Event Center. In a post on social media, the club said the ceremony would be followed by a walking procession to Mac Dutra Plaza followed by a moment of silence.

Hundreds of people are expected to attend the event.

Tuesday will mark one year since Chunli Zhao shot his former co-workers at two different locations, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

Four people were killed at the former Mountain Mushroom Farm, with another person being airlifted to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Zhao allegedly then drove about two miles to another former employer where he gunned down three more people.

A sheriff’s deputy took him into custody after he parked near a sheriff’s substation.

A few days after the shooting, Zhao admitted to the murders in a jailhouse interview with NBC Bay Area and added that he was remorseful. He would later please not guilt to all charge in court.

The shooting left the Half Moon Bay community in shock, and began a long mourning process for families, friends and co-workers whose lives were forever altered.