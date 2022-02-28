Hayward

Hayward Police Investigate City's First Homicide of 2022

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC 5 News

Hayward police are investigating the city's first homicide of the year after a 42-year-old man was found fatally shot in a home.

Officers responded to the 22000 block of S. Garden Ave. at about 8:27 a.m. Sunday to conduct a welfare check at a residence after getting reports of a possible shooting, police said.

Officers found the victim inside the home suffering from at least one gunshot wound, police said. The victim, whose name isn't being released at this time, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one was in custody as of Monday, according to police.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call Detective Humpert at 510-293-7176.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

HaywardhomicideHayward Police Department
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us