Hayward Police Release Body Camera Footage of Deadly Shooting in Castro Valley

Hayward police released body cam video of a deadly police shooting in Castro Valley Thursday.

The incident occurred on Eden Canyon Road, north of Highway 580 on Oct. 24.

During a foot chase that led up to the shooting, the video showed officers repeatedly yelling at the suspect, telling him to drop his weapon or "you're gonna get shot."

Authorities said that they responded to reports of a man holding his ex-girlfriend at gunpoint and firing shots at an apartment complex in Hayward.

Officers attempted to confront the man, but he drove away, triggering a high-speed chase ending in a crash in Castro Valley.

The man took off on foot and tried to carjack a woman at gunpoint. That's when police shot and killed him.

Police said that the woman inside the car was not hurt and a loaded handgun was recovered on the scene.

Authorities are not releasing the man's identity or the names of the officers involved.

The case will head to an independent panel and the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office for review.