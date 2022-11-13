Hazardous Beach Conditions Along Central California Coastline Sunday

The National Weather Service is forecasting hazardous beach conditions along the central California coastline Sunday due to an increased risk of sneaker waves and rip currents.

Hazardous beach conditions are expected between 10 a.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. Monday.

A long period NW swell will impact the central California coast from Sunday morning through Monday morning. This will produce an increased risk of sneaker waves & strong rip currents along W/NW facing beaches. ⚠️ Never turn your back to the ocean! #ripcurrents #sneakerwaves #CAwx pic.twitter.com/9UQXDam4LI — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) November 12, 2022

This is for west- and northwest-facing beaches along the central California coastline.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

National Weather Service officials advise staying off coastal rocks and jetties, avoiding steep beaches, keeping a safe distance from the surf zone, and keeping children and pets out of the surf zone.

Coastal visitors are also advised to not turn their back to the ocean.