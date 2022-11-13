weather

Hazardous Beach Conditions Along Central California Coastline Sunday

Hazardous beach conditions are expected between 10 a.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. Monday

By Bay City News

The National Weather Service is forecasting hazardous beach conditions along the central California coastline Sunday due to an increased risk of sneaker waves and rip currents.

Hazardous beach conditions are expected between 10 a.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. Monday.

This is for west- and northwest-facing beaches along the central California coastline.

National Weather Service officials advise staying off coastal rocks and jetties, avoiding steep beaches, keeping a safe distance from the surf zone, and keeping children and pets out of the surf zone.

Coastal visitors are also advised to not turn their back to the ocean.

