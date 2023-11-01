Hobby Lobby in Antioch reopens following hazardous materials incident

Several people were taken to a hospital following a hazardous materials investigation in Antioch.

The incident was reported at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Hobby Lobby store on Lone Tree Way, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said.

Fire officials said a customer brought in a container into the store to see if they knew what was inside. The container somehow started sending out a substance that made people feel sick, according to officials. The store was then evacuated and emergency crews were called.

All 69 people inside the store were checked by emergency responders. The three people taken to a hospital reported skin and breathing problems, and also eye irritation.

Hazardous materials crews inspected the container to determine the chemical that was in it. The store reopened around 5:30 p.m.

Firefighters said no other stores in the shopping center were evacuated.