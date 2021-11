Emergency crews in San Rafael responded Tuesday morning to a hazardous materials incident near the Northgate One shopping mall, and police issued a shelter-in-place alert for those in the area, according to the police department.

The precise location of the hazmat incident was not immediately clear, but police asked the public to avoid the area around Northgate One on Manuel Y. Freitas Parkway.

The incident is not related to COVID-19 or the vaccination center, police said.