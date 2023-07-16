San Jose

HCA Healthcare announces large data breach

By NBC Bay Area staff

A data breach has put the private information of possibly tens of millions of people in jeopardy.

HCA Healthcare, which is one of the largest companies in the U.S announced the breach this past week.

HCA runs both Regional and Good Samaritan hospitals in San Jose.

The company is warning patients hackers stole personal information and it may now be for sale on the internet.

The dataset is very large, 27 million records that include patient’s full name, city of residence and when and where they last saw a provider.

It's not clear if any patient data from regional and Good Samaritan hospitals were compromised.

