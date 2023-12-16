Health advisory lifted in Martinez following refinery flaring

Contra Costa Health lifted a health advisory Friday after issuing it earlier in the day over a chemical odor linked to flaring at the Martinez Refinery

The agency shared the update on social media at 6:05 p.m. While in effect, the health alert covered the greater Martinez area.

The flaring at the Martinez refinery was reported in the morning, at around 9 a.m. The health department said Friday that hazmat and air quality teams were monitoring the air and reported that the chemicals were not a serious threat to public health.

