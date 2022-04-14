Hearing to Focus on San Francisco Police Department Staffing Levels

Members of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors on Thursday will hear from the city's police department regarding current staffing levels.

Participants will focus on police staffing levels, demands for service, and recruitment and retention initiatives at the police department. Updates on crimes targeting members of the Asian American and Pacific Islander community will also be discussed.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at city hall.

The meeting comes as a local group petitions for crime alert app Citizen to report updates in Asian languages.

The group "They Can't Burn Us All" started a petition explaining how Asian elders would benefit from updates on the popular app.

The group said those who often don’t speak English and don’t want to get involved with law enforcement could benefit from understanding the notifications on the app.

“With this app, they won't really have to talk to anybody. All they have to do is just turn on the app and they can communicate, they can report things all without being uncomfortable,” rapper and activist China Mac said.

A Citizen spokesperson said the company welcomes the concept of multi-language crime alerts but understands the enormity of such a project.