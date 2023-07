BART trains are running at slower speeds between Orinda and north Concord stations Saturday due to the warm weather.

In an advisory at 11:44 a.m., bart officials said to plan to add 10 minutes to a normal commute time between noon-8 p.m. Today.

Real-time updates can be found at BART's official website bart.gov.