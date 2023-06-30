bay area weather

Bay Area forecast: Heat advisory for inland areas

By Stephen Ellison

NBC Universal, Inc.

A heat advisory goes into effect for much of the Bay Area on Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

The advisory for inland areas starts at 11 a.m. Friday and continues through 11 p.m. Sunday.

High temperatures will reach the 90s to mid-100s in interior valleys of the South Bay, East Bay and North Bay, a near-20-degree jump from the beginning of the week, the weather service says.

Meanwhile onshore breezes will keep the coast and bays mild to warm, with coastal temperatures in the 60s and bayshore areas remaining in the 70s.

At the peak of the heat wave Saturday, inland temperatures will rise even higher, with triple-digit heat expected in some places. The heat lingers into Sunday but with a slight dip in temperatures.

Gradual cooling begins for the entire region early next week, with temperatures moderating to seasonal averages, the weather service says.

