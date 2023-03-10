bay area storm

Heavy Rain Leads to Flooding in the North Bay

By Christie Smith

In the North Bay, the atmospheric river storm created lakes where roads were supposed to be.

The high water on Slusser Road was too much for one Fedex driver who became stranded.

"We had a driver that drove around flooded road closure signs and attempted to make it through waters that were flooding over the roadway," Karen Hancock with the Sonoma County Fire District said. "Unfortunately, this person's vehicle did not make it through, but fortunately we were able to walk them out."

Closer to Guerneville, people near Mill Street had to contend with high water, too, even after the rain had stopped falling.

Falling trees were another issue with the ground already saturated from previous storms.

A large tree came crashing down Thursday night at a home in San Anselmo. No one was hurt.

"We felt this cold rush of air coming in and we saw that this tree had come down into the bathroom through the wall, through the window, took everything down," Amanda Marcus said. "When we looked out, the entire tree had come down and been uprooted. It was a big surprise."

