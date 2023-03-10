As Bay Area residents endure another round of wet weather and flooding due to an atmospheric river, it's important to be prepared to evacuate with little or no warning.

The entire Bay Area is under a Flood Watch until Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

From fallen trees to closed roads and landslides, the latest storm is causing a range of problems across the Bay Area.

California officials encourage families to have a plan and checklist in place ahead of any significant weather event.

Whether you're preparing for a flood, earthquake or mudslide, here's what to include in your evacuation kit before a natural disaster hits.

First aid kit: A decent well-stocked kit, including a couple of weeks' supply of any prescription medications you need. Also include pharmaceutical grade crazy (skin) glue.

Plenty of it because depending on the event credit cards may not be useful. Consider having about $100-$200 in ones, that way you never need change. A couple of quarter rolls could come in handy.

Think layers.

To keep you warm; consider a Mylar emergency blanket, which is lightweight and packs up small.

Or snap lights such as glow-sticks.

Good for locating people in a crowd, at night or in low visibility conditions.

Broadcasters might be available, even if cellular networks fail.

Energy bars are good and take up little space.

Energy bars are good and take up little space. Water

Protect your eyes.

Get the carbon activated kind; they work great.

It has endless uses. Choose various sizes (rubber bands, too).

For use as a poncho, or cut open to make a tent.

For use as a poncho, or cut open to make a tent. Multi-use knife.

Best if they're heavy-duty respirator-type masks.

Best if they're heavy-duty respirator-type masks. Duct tape

Plastic sheeting

Passport, driver's license, insurance, and any other important documents.

GPS might go down

GPS might go down Toiletries

Can also be used as a bandage if needed.

Can also be used as a bandage if needed. Copy of your ID

In case you need to leave a note for family to let them know where you went or where to meet. Also, keep at least one wallet size photo of your immediate family, children, or pets. This is crucial in case you get separated and need to enlist the help of others to find your loved ones.

Available at any pharmacy and most supermarkets and convenience stores, for cleaning hands and even wounds in a pinch. You never know what you may have to touch in an emergency.

Available at any pharmacy and most supermarkets and convenience stores, for cleaning hands and even wounds in a pinch. You never know what you may have to touch in an emergency. Comfortable sturdy pair of shoes

Again, think rescue and retrieval.

Again, think rescue and retrieval. Three underwear, three pairs of socks

Pet care products

Face masks

Prescription medications

Cell phone and chargers

NBC Bay Area's Vianey Arana breaks down what you need to know about an atmospheric river.