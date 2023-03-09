Bay Area Storm-Related Problems: Flooding, Road Closures, Power Outages

An atmospheric river storm arrived in the Bay Area, bringing heavy rain, high winds and the potential for widespread flooding.

Weather officials said the storm could cause a number of problems, including flooded roadways, downed trees and power outages.

Here's the latest from Thursday, March 9:

I-580 in Oakland closed due to flooding

Interstate 580 in Oakland was shut down in both direections Friday morning due to flooding between High Street and 35th Avenue, according to the CHP.

Highway 12 in Santa Rosa closed due to flooding

Several roads in Santa Rosa, including Highway 12, are closed due to flooding, the Santa Rosa Fire Department said.

They warned drivers to avoid driving and if they absolutely have to, to "slow down and take your time getting where you need to go."

Highway 12 under Stony Point Road & several other streets around Santa Rosa are closed due to flooding. Avoid unnecessary travel. If you need to be on the road, please don’t drive through flooding, slow down & take your time getting where you need to go. @CHPSantaRosa @CaltransD4 pic.twitter.com/V4nFCa4bH2 — Santa Rosa Fire Department (@SantaRosaFire) March 10, 2023

Downed tree blocks lanes on I-280 in San Bruno

A downed tree blocks two right lanes of northbound Interstate 280 in San Bruno, the CHP says.

Lanes are blocked just south of the Crystal Springs on-ramp.

Traffic Hazard Alert



A large tree has fallen & is blocking the 2 right lanes of I-280 n/b, just south of the Crystal Springs on-ramp, in San Bruno. Emergency crews are en route to remove the tree. Please proceed with due caution while driving during the storm. pic.twitter.com/095Afy3S3A — CHP San Francisco (@CHPSanFrancisco) March 10, 2023

Wet weather leads to problems on I-680 in Walnut Creek

Police late Thursday afternoon are asking the public to avoid northbound Interstate 680 at Ygnacio Valley Road in Walnut Creek due to a multi-vehicle collision. Firefighters said wet roads and win are leading to multiple accidents in the area.

Correction: Avoid area of I680 Northbound at Ygnacio Valley Road due to a traffic incident. Take alternate routes. https://t.co/tieBWLhDa0 — Walnut Creek PD (@walnutcreekpd) March 10, 2023

Con Fire on scene multi-vehicle accident w injuries at intersection of Ygnacio Valley & Oakland Blvd., WC. Please avoid area to allow first responders unimpeded access. Wet roads & wind are leading to multiple accidents across area. Please slow down and arrive alive. #ygnacioic pic.twitter.com/B5D88uCuF0 — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) March 10, 2023

Santa Cruz County evacuation warning

Some low-lying areas of Santa Cruz County are under an evacuation warning due to likely flooding. This includes Felton Grove and River Grove, Paradise Park, Soquel Village, Rio Del Mar Flats, and areas along Corralitos Creek, including the College-Lake-Holohan area.

"If you flooded in January, you are likely to flood again," the county said. "Please be prepared to leave if necessary. This is a warning not an order, but leave now if you feel unsafe."

View the evacuation map here.

If you flooded in January, you are likely to flood again. Please be prepared to leave if necessary. This is a warning not an order, but leave now if you feel unsafe.



Look up your zone at https://t.co/jLywHPlx2k. — Santa Cruz County (@sccounty) March 9, 2023

Watsonville issues evacuation warning

The city of Watsonville in Santa Cruz County issued an evacuation warning for residents in areas at risk of flooding as a storm was set to hit the coastal city Thursday. Those impacted by recent floods are considered at risk, the city said.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday declared a state of emergency to support storm response and relief efforts in 21 counties, including five in the greater Bay Area, as an atmospheric river storm beared down on Northern California.

An atmospheric river storm will bring heavy wdiespread rain and high winds with the threat of flooding to much of the Bay Area. Vianey Arana has your Microclimate Forecast.