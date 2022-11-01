Help Wanted: Companies Starting to Hire Again

Many companies are starting to hire again even though we're still fighting inflation.

New labor statistics show nearly 11 million job openings last month, translating to about two jobs open for every available worker.

"Maybe there have been some layoffs recently," said Layla O'Kane, a senior economist at Lightcast. "We're not seeing that by and large in the tech industry. The Bureau of Labor Statistics is saying, 'Hey, actually, job openings went up in September."

Digging deeper, there are few job openings at big companies like Meta, Apple or Google and more at venture-funded startups looking to grow with new investment money.

"It's definitely a different landscape," said Arran Stewart, co-founder of Job.com. "And it's definitely a more difficult landscape to get a job at a big, reputable known brand."