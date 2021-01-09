High Surf Warning Issued for Sunday

The region's Pacific coastline will see another round of high surf arrive Sunday morning with dangerous breaking waves that could exceed 30 feet in some spots, forecasters said.

The National Weather Service issued a high surf warning for 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday along coastlines and beaches from Big Sur to Sonoma County.

Visitors to the coast are cautioned to stay off piers and coastal jetties, keep an eye on children and never turn their backs on the ocean.

Another large long period W/NW swell will arrive early tomorrow morning with large and dangerous breaking waves 23 to 28 feet and locally in excess of 30 feet expected. A High Surf Warning has been issued from 7 am to 9 pm tomorrow.#CAwx pic.twitter.com/ZLTdzD1ZO9 — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 9, 2021

The swell will bring waves from 23 to 28 feet at west-northwest facing beaches and some breakpoints are expected to see waves above 30 feet, the weather service said.

A high surf advisory for the region was previously issued at 8 a.m. Friday and expired at 6 a.m. Saturday.

The latest round of high tides will subside Sunday night and into Monday, to be followed by King Tides that are forecast to reach up to 7 feet and could bring minor coastal flooding on Monday and Tuesday.

A coastal flood advisory may be issued for those days, forecasters said.