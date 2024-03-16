half moon bay

Hwy. 1 closed near Half Moon Bay after car crash

By NBC Bay Area staff

Generic Cal Fire Image
NBC

A section of northbound Highway 1 south of Half Moon Bay has been closed Saturday after a truck caught on fire and then crashed into two parked vehicles, according to Cal Fire. 

The agency did not say what caused the fire, but did note that it happened while the truck was traveling on the highway. 

San Leandro 3 hours ago

Crews clearing semi truck after rollover in San Leandro

San Francisco 5 hours ago

2 killed, 3 injured after car hits San Francisco bus stop

No one was injured by the fire or crash, Cal Fire said. 

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

It’s unclear how long the closure will last.

This article tagged under:

half moon bay
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us