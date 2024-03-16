Hwy. 1 closed near Half Moon Bay after car crash

A section of northbound Highway 1 south of Half Moon Bay has been closed Saturday after a truck caught on fire and then crashed into two parked vehicles, according to Cal Fire.

The agency did not say what caused the fire, but did note that it happened while the truck was traveling on the highway.

No one was injured by the fire or crash, Cal Fire said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

It’s unclear how long the closure will last.