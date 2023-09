Northbound lanes on Highway 17 in Santa Cruz were shut down Thursday morning following a crash involving a big rig, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision was reported south of Glenwood Drive. CHP said motorists can take Soquel San Jose Road, Highways 152 and 129 as alternate routes. The CHP said lanes reopened just before 10 a.m.

