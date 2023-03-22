Pedestrian Injured Following Hit-and-Run in San Jose

Police in San Jose are investigating a hit-and-run collision with a pedestrian on Wednesday night which sent the person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, the department said.

The collision occurred in the area of 10th Street and East Santa Clara Street, according to the San Jose Police Department. The pedestrian was rushed to the hospital.

As of 8 p.m., East Santa Clara Street was closed to all traffic between 10th and 11th streets. People are asked to avoid the area.

No information about the suspect or their vehicle has been released.

SJPD will update this case as information becomes available.