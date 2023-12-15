Christmas lights in the Bay Area: Where to see festive displays

Looking for holiday lights? Neighborhoods across the Bay Area are shining bright this season.

NBC Bay Area is highlighting some homes and neighborhoods featuring big, bright lights and festive outdoor decorations.

Check them out below.

Morgan Hill: Gitana Court and Saddleback Drive

Yards in the area of Gitana Court and Saddleback Drive in Morgan Hill are filled with decorations, including Santa, Snoopy and even the American flag.

Castro Valley: Home on Santa Maria Avenue

A house on Santa Maria Avenue in Castro Valley, not far from Castro Valley High School, has a whole lot of character.

San Carlos: Eucalyptus Avenue (aka Christmas Tree Lane)

Eucalyptus Avenue in San Carlos transforms into Christmas Tree Lane during December.

Livermore: Deacon Dave's on Hillcrest Avenue

A beautiful and colorful display of lights in Livermore has the community in awe. It's all part of a 40-year tradition in front of a Catholic deacon's home on Hillcrest Avenue. Audrey Asistio reports.

Livermore: Home on Knottingham Circle

A home on Knottingham Circle in Livermore is covered with thousands of lights.

San Jose: Home on Cherry Avenue

A home on Cherry Avenue in San Jose, near Willow Glen High School, features a big and bright display.

San Jose: Glen Eyrie Avenue

Have you seen them? Giant reindeer are lighting up San Jose's Willow Glen neighborhood.

Los Gatos: Fantasy of Lights

Vasona Lake County Park in Los Gatos has a festive drive-thru holiday light display.