Person dies amid heat wave in San Jose, Mayor says

By NBC Bay Area staff

A person in San Jose died amid a heat wave in the Bay Area, Mayor Matt Mahan said on Wednesday.

Mahan posted on social media that a homeless person died on Tuesday due to the heat.

"This was an avoidable tragedy and exactly why we’re moving with urgency to create enough basic, dignified shelter for everyone — it’s not compassionate to leave people suffering in unmanaged, unsheltered and unsafe conditions. We’ll be keeping our cooling centers open late through July 9th — please help spread the word," Mahan said in a statement.

No other details were released.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

