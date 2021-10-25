bay area storm

How Much Rain Fell in the Bay Area? Weather Service Releases 48-Hour Rainfall Totals

Mount Tamalpais in Marin County recorded 16.55 inches of rainfall between Saturday morning and Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The atmospheric river storm that drenched the Bay Area over the weekend delivered copious amounts of rain in several locations, including over a foot in one spot, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service posted eye-popping 48-hour rainfall totals Monday morning, highlighted by 16.55 inches recorded on Mount Tamalpais in Marin County.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Saint Helena, also in the North Bay, recorded 10.92 inches during that two-day span between Saturday morning and Monday morning. Ben Lomond Mountain in the Santa Cruz Mountains picked up 9.63 inches.

The 48-hour rainfall totals include rain that fell before Sunday's atmospheric river soaking as well as some lingering showers, the weather service said.

Visit the weather service website for a complete Bay Area rainfall total breakdown.

Atmospheric River Oct 24

Bay Area Storm: Evacuations, Flooding, Closures and What to Know

bay area storm 8 hours ago

Bay Area Storm: Busy Highways Flooded in East Bay, South Bay, Peninsula

This article tagged under:

bay area stormweatherbay area weatherAtmospheric Riverbay area rain
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us