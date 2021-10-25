How Much Rain Fell in the Bay Area? Weather Service Releases 48-Hour Rainfall Totals

The atmospheric river storm that drenched the Bay Area over the weekend delivered copious amounts of rain in several locations, including over a foot in one spot, according to the National Weather Service.
The weather service posted eye-popping 48-hour rainfall totals Monday morning, highlighted by 16.55 inches recorded on Mount Tamalpais in Marin County.
Saint Helena, also in the North Bay, recorded 10.92 inches during that two-day span between Saturday morning and Monday morning. Ben Lomond Mountain in the Santa Cruz Mountains picked up 9.63 inches.
The 48-hour rainfall totals include rain that fell before Sunday's atmospheric river soaking as well as some lingering showers, the weather service said.
