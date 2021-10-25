How Much Rain Fell in the Bay Area? Weather Service Releases 48-Hour Rainfall Totals

The atmospheric river storm that drenched the Bay Area over the weekend delivered copious amounts of rain in several locations, including over a foot in one spot, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service posted eye-popping 48-hour rainfall totals Monday morning, highlighted by 16.55 inches recorded on Mount Tamalpais in Marin County.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Saint Helena, also in the North Bay, recorded 10.92 inches during that two-day span between Saturday morning and Monday morning. Ben Lomond Mountain in the Santa Cruz Mountains picked up 9.63 inches.

You've been asking for it, and we're delivering.



Rainfall totals (omitting areas that are still seeing rain)



This includes rain ahead of the front as well as some lingering showers.



you can find the big list for the Bay Area here:https://t.co/tWmwafdjIv#CAwx pic.twitter.com/fH70GxxO4U — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 25, 2021

The 48-hour rainfall totals include rain that fell before Sunday's atmospheric river soaking as well as some lingering showers, the weather service said.

Visit the weather service website for a complete Bay Area rainfall total breakdown.