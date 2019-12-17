Hundreds Rally in SF, Across Bay Area For Trump Impeachment

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered Tuesday evening in San Francisco for a rally for impeaching President Trump. The rally outside the federal building was one of hundreds planned across the U.S.

One San Francisco police officer said he believes at least 2,000 people were crowded into the plaza.

Protesters said they’re standing up for the Constitution, and the demonstration comes less than 12 hours before the House is expected to begin voting on articles of impeachment.

Demonstrators say their message to Congress is a majority of voters support the impeachment of the president, and voters will remember those who show more loyalty to the president than to the Constitution.

"It doesn't matter if you're liberal or conservative, no one should be above the law," said Mick Del Rosario, with United Democratic Club SF. "Especially Trump; he should not be above the law."

More than 600 similar rallies were happening across the country. After the rally in San Francisco, demonstrators marched up Market Street to Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s office.

Market Street was temporarily shut down during the march.

Rallies also took place in Oakland, San Jose, Palo Alto and Walnut Creek, among other locales around the Bay Area.