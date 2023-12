A section of Highway 1 in San Mateo County has been closed Wednesday as crews carry out a rescue of a car which went over the side of a hill south of Linda Mar Boulevard, firefighters say.

It’s unclear exactly what area of Highway 1 is closed, but the North Country Fire Authority advises people to avoid the area.

Further information was not immediately available.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.