Iconic Taj Mahal Houseboat Sinking in Sausalito

The Taj Mahal, one of the most famous houseboats in Sausalito, is sinking following a recent storm in the Bay Area.

The houseboat is a miniature version of the Taj Mahal in India. It has marble floors, a wine cellar, solarium, sauna and secret elevator.

A land developer and vineyard entrepreneur built it back in the 1970’s.

As of Thursday night, two days after the most recent storm, the famous Taj Mahal houseboat is “below that” and it’s sinking.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The houseboat has taken on at least four feet of water and the boat's owners posted photos of some of its damage from inside on it's Instagram page Thursday afternoon.

One caption read in part: “Unfortunately, we have been heavily affected by the storm. The house can’t be recovered.”

The longtime residents told NBC Bay Area Thursday that they are in disbelief following the storm and the houseboat's damage.

“It’s so sad,” said Sausalito resident Nick Roby. “I think it’s such a tragedy. And it’s going to change our waterfront and it’s sad for the family that own it. They loved it. They posted pictures all the time on Instagram and they shared it with the whole world.”

“It was unbelievable. 80 miles an hour or something like that. It was crazy. In my whole life, I’ve never seen it like this before,” said Sausalito resident Carol Roberts.

Now, many residents coming to terms that the city’s icon, institution, piece of history may soon no longer be there.

At one point, the Taj Mahal was a bed and breakfast. Now, it’s a private residence for most of the last four decades.