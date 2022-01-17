Inspired by MLK, Bay Area Residents Spend Holiday Serving Communities

For people across the Bay Area, Martin Luther King Jr. Day has become a day of service and way for them to give back to their communities.

At Marijane Hamann Park in San Jose, volunteers shoveled dirt and did some weeding. Many of them said it was a way to make a difference and honor King.

"I think he would be happy to see that on this holiday, on our day off, we're here all together working together to make our community a healthier, more beautiful place," Belen Demlew of Cupertino said.

As Karen Larsen of San Jose scrubbed graffiti off a park bench, she thought about how King gave back.

"Definitely non-violent approach to finding justice for everyone," she said.

In Oakland, a team from Higher Ground Neighborhood Development fanned out across the city to clean up the streets.

Mayor Libby Schaaf said the annual tradition is a fitting tribute to the civil rights leader.

"Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. stood for community, he stood for justice," she said. "Today's the day to reignite our commitment to being a community."

In Richmond, volunteers from Bay Hills Church spent hours packaging more than 10,000 meals for people around the world.

"When you can find common ground like that, I think it's such an honor to his legacy cause he was not about focusing on differences, but really focusing on what unites us," Pastor Kevin Mahaffy said.