Jackpot! $11 Million Superlotto Plus Ticket Sold at San Jose 7-Eleven Store

One lucky lottery player in San Jose is holding a Superlotto Plus ticket worth $11 million, according to the California Lottery.

A jackpot ticket in Wednesday night's draw was sold at the 7-Eleven store at 4270 Senter Road in South San Jose, the lottery said.

The Superlotto Plus numbers in the Dec. 15 draw were: 5-8-9-19-39 and the Mega number 9.

The owner of the 7-Eleven is eligible to receive a bonus estimated at one-half of 1% for selling the jackpot-winning ticket, according to the lottery. In this case, that would amount to an estimated $55,000.

The next Superlotto Plus draw is Saturday, with the pot now sitting at $7 million.