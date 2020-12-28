Jackpot! Single Superlotto Ticket Worth $18 Million Bought in San Jose

San Jose

One lucky lottery player in San Jose struck it rich over the weekend, buying a Superlotto Plus ticket that had all six numbers in Saturday's draw, worth $18 million, according to the California Lottery.

The ticket was bought at Cafe Paradise, a Vietnamese restaurant at 2400 Monterey Highway in San Jose, the lottery said. The business will be eligible for a hefty bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The ticketholder had yet to come forward as of Monday morning. The numbers in Saturday's Superlotto Plus draw were: 4, 6, 16, 19, 32, and the Mega number 2.

Jackpots for the multi-state lottery draws continue to climb. The Mega Millions game is up to an estimated $376 million, with the next draw on Tuesday. The Powerball jackpot has reached $363 million, with the next draw coming Wednesday.

