A jewelry store in San Francisco's Chinatown was hit by crime twice in less than a week.

Thieves broke into Long Boat Jewelry at roughly 5 a.m. Monday. They broke through the security gate and smashed display cases with hammers before getting away with $250,000 worth of goods.

On Saturday, a window at the business was shattered.