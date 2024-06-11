‘Free Joey!': Internet in shambles over MLE saying Chestnut won't compete in July 4 hot dog eating contest

Social media is up in arms over news of Joey Chestnut not participating in this year's Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest.

Major League Eating announced Tuesday the decorated competitive eater will not compete in the annual Fourth of July competition after he chose to represent a rival brand.

"We are devastated to learn that Joey Chestnut has chosen to represent a rival brand that sells plant-based hot dogs rather than competing in the 2024 Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest," Major League Eating said in a statement.

Chestnut fans are not happy, with one calling the decision the "most unamerican thing ever."

Here's a look at how people are reacting to the massive shakeup in the world of competitive eating.

There has to be more to this story. I can’t live with no Joey Chestnut on 4th of July. I’m distraught — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) June 11, 2024

Heartbroken by the news on Joey Chestnut.. #FreeJoey — Emily Hosler (@CoachEm_) June 11, 2024

I will not be watching the hot dog eating contest due to recent events that occurred with Joey Chestnut — Cooner (@C0_0NER) June 11, 2024

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Joey Chestnut showing up to the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating contest this year pic.twitter.com/apUNM2qt5M — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) June 11, 2024