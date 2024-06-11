Food & Drink

‘Free Joey!': Internet in shambles over MLE saying Chestnut won't compete in July 4 hot dog eating contest

Major League Eating announced Tuesday the decorated competitive eater will not compete in the annual Fourth of July competition after he chose to represent a rival brand

By NBC Bay Area staff

Social media is up in arms over news of Joey Chestnut not participating in this year's Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest.

"We are devastated to learn that Joey Chestnut has chosen to represent a rival brand that sells plant-based hot dogs rather than competing in the 2024 Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest," Major League Eating said in a statement.

Chestnut fans are not happy, with one calling the decision the "most unamerican thing ever."

Here's a look at how people are reacting to the massive shakeup in the world of competitive eating.

