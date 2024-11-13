Oakland

Judge orders Oakland Airport to stop using new name amid trademark battle with SFO

By NBC Bay Area staff

The Oakland International Airport has just been ordered to keep its old name.

On Tuesday morning, a judge issued a temporary injunction for the airport to stop using the name "San Francisco Bay Oakland International Airport." The city of Oakland added the new name earlier this year.

The San Francisco International Airport or SFO later filed a trademark lawsuit. The judge decided the city of Oakland must stop using the new name immediately. They declared Oakland’s new name violates San Francisco's trademark.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

