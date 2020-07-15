Juvenile Shot, Killed in San Jose: Police

A juvenile was shot and killed in San Jose on Wednesday, according to police.

Officers around 12:19 p.m. responded to the 1900 block of Senter Road and found the male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspects have been identified or taken into custody, according to police.

A motive was not immediately known. An investigation is underway.

The victim's identity will be released following confirmation and notification of next of kin.

This was San Jose's 19th homicide of 2020, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. TJ Lewis or Detective Brian Meeker at 408-277-5283. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 408-947-7867.