San Jose

Juvenile Shot, Killed in San Jose: Police

This was San Jose's 19th homicide of 2020, police said

By NBC Bay Area staff

A San Jose police car.
NBC Bay Area

A juvenile was shot and killed in San Jose on Wednesday, according to police.

Officers around 12:19 p.m. responded to the 1900 block of Senter Road and found the male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspects have been identified or taken into custody, according to police.

Local

San Francisco 53 mins ago

San Francisco Unified School District's Fall Semester to Start With Distance Learning

Bitcoin 2 hours ago

Biden, Gates: Bitcoin Scam Breaches Some of World's Most Prominent Twitter Accounts

A motive was not immediately known. An investigation is underway.

The victim's identity will be released following confirmation and notification of next of kin.

This was San Jose's 19th homicide of 2020, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. TJ Lewis or Detective Brian Meeker at 408-277-5283. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 408-947-7867.

This article tagged under:

San Jose
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us