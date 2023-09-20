Bay Area Kaiser Permanente workers threaten to strike if contract talks fail

Around 2,500 Bay Area Kaiser Permanente healthcare workers are threatening to go on strike by the end of the month if no contract agreement is reached by Sept. 30.

The group is part of nearly 70,000 Kaiser workers nationwide threatening to do the same. Workers have said they’re concerned about short-staffing and what they call unfair labor practices.

If no contract is reached and a strike happens, it would likely be the largest in U.S healthcare history.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

NBC Bay Area has reached out to Kaiser for comment, but have not yet heard back.

Final negotiations are scheduled to take place this week.