75,000 Kaiser Permanente workers prepared to strike if labor deal not reached

Tens of thousands of Kaiser Permanente workers are prepared to walk off the job if a contract agreement is not reached by the end of the weekend.

The possible work stoppage involving 75,000 Kaiser employees could be the largest healthcare worker strike in history and the impact would be far reaching.

Workers said they are calling for better pay, adequate staffing levels and guaranteed performance bonuses. Kaiser employees have authorized a three-day strike starting Oct. 4 if a deal is not reached.

Kaiser insists it is a leader in employee wages and benefits, and is hopeful a strike can be avoided.

"To be clear, we will continue to bargain in good faith until we reach a fair and equitable agreement," Kaiser said in a statement. "Our top priority is caring for our members and patients, and we have plans in place to ensure we can continue to provide high-quality care should a strike actually occur."

A Kaiser employee said workers do not want to strike, but will if necessary.

"We personally feel like the forgotten heroes," said Rashaad Pritchett, a housekeeping aid at Kaiser's Richmond and Pinole facility. "Everybody, and rightfully so, respects their nurse. Everyone respects their doctors opinion. But we are the people behind the scenes making all these things happen fluidly."