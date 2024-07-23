Bay Area donors rally around Vice President Kamala Harris

After news of President Joe Biden stepping down and endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris broke, a collective of Black women gathered across the nation to rally behind the candidate Biden endorsed.

A total of 44,000 Black and Brown women were together online throwing their support, money, and network of resources behind Harris. And those who participated say it’s just the beginning.

“When I am able to speak in future times I know where I was on July 21, 2024,” Demetra Wells Mack, an Oakland Unified School District educator, said.

In just three hours, the women raised over $1.5 million in support of the vice president. Those numbers include women in the Bay Area.

“That was something, like, I have never seen. The energy was so electrifying,” Stephisha Ycoy-Walton, Oakland budget advisory commission, said.

She and her wife Viveca, a community organizer, were both on the Zoom call with women who represent the power of a voting group Democrats will rely on to win in November.

“The conversations, they make my body tremble. The conversations were one that said you have to do what you have been called to do which is to stand up and use your voice,” Stephisha said.

“I think it shows when women mobilize, specifically Black women that we can bring numbers by the thousands and I think it is something for the other party to be scared about,” Viveca Ycoy-Walter said.

Political advocacy group Win With Black Woman spearheaded the call.

Their campaign started four years ago to hold President Biden accountable to keep his word in selecting a Black woman as his vice president.

Councilmember Treva Reid has been a regular on the weekly Sunday calls

“It's not just an opportunity for Black women to be excited, I think this is an opportunity for those who value the benefits of democracy, equity and the values of how you show up caring for communities across this country,” Reid said.

The calls for support also addressed challenges Harris will have to overcome.

“I am very aware of the work it's gonna take for us and for her because she's gonna have to answer some questions on even our side about some things that we are like hey and we may not agree with that but we still stand behind you and so we have to be able to be honest about those pieces,” Wells Mack said.

It's not only about supporting the Oakland-born vice president, but also an effort to re-energize voters.

“With everyone's support chipping in, helping out, however they can, she will win,” Kimberly Ellis, director of the San Francisco Department on the Status of Women, said. “And it isn't just on her to do this. It isn't just on women, women of color and Black women to save this nation. We all have a state in a strong and healthy and thriving democracy.”

A call supporters hope will make an impact at the polls.

“We have hope and I think that one thing that you can never take away from anyone is hope,” Viveca said.