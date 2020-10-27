Kim Kardashian Private Island Bash Amid Pandemic Draws Fierce Backlash

Critics called her insensitive for flaunting wealth

By Doha Madani

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West
George Pimentel/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian West’s birthday photos didn’t receive the reaction she likely expected on Tuesday, with Twitter users calling the reality star “cruel” and “insensitive” for posting about her private island bash as people continue to suffer from the coronavirus pandemic.

The reality television star and business mogul turned 40 last week but posted a series of tweets sharing moments from her celebration to Twitter and Instagram on Tuesday. Kardashian acknowledged the coronavirus pandemic and how “privileged” she is when such a vacation is “so far out of reach” for most people.

“After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time,” she wrote in the captions of her photos.

Local

Decision 2020 1 hour ago

Third Time's Not The Charm for U.S. Post Office in NBC Test

Decision 2020 37 mins ago

Ballot Signature Verification in Santa Clara County

Read the full story at NBCNews.com

Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us