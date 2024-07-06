Oakland

Kitten stranded on I-80 in Oakland rescued by CHP officer

By Bay City News

CHP Oakland

Everybody's heard about a kitten being stuck up a tree. Heard the one about the kitten stranded in the freeway?

About 8 p.m. Friday, the California Highway Patrol's Oakland division was alerted that a kitten was stranded on westbound Interstate Highway 80 at the transition to eastbound Interstate Highway 580.

Officer Victoria Bretz found the frightened kitten "shaking on the side of the highway," the CHP said in a Facebook post, and "rescued this adorable fur-ball from getting hit."

The unnamed black cat was taken to Oakland Animal Services at 1101 29th Ave., said Officer Adib Zeid, a spokesman for the CHP.

